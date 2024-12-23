Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Telecom stocks slide

Telecom stocks slide

Image
Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Telecom stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Telecommunication index decreasing 7.86 points or 0.28% at 2839.18 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, Tejas Networks Ltd (down 2.03%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 2.02%),Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 1.82%),Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 1.3%),Bharti Hexacom Ltd (down 1.03%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indus Towers Ltd (down 0.82%), Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.67%), Optiemus Infracom Ltd (down 0.47%), HFCL Ltd (down 0.44%), and Route Mobile Ltd (down 0.38%).

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.54%), Tata Communications Ltd (up 0.42%), and ITI Ltd (up 0.32%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 274.66 or 0.5% at 54874.56.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 35.44 points or 0.22% at 15898.33.

The Nifty 50 index was up 117.4 points or 0.5% at 23704.900390625.

Also Read

This Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock soared 123% in 6 mths; up 647% in 2 yrs

LIVE news: Court grants bail to six accused of storming into Allu Arjun's house

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 250 pts higher at 78,300; Nifty near 23,700; Bank, Metal, Realty rise

Language AIs in 2024: Size, guardrails and steps toward AI agents

Mazagon Dock share up over 2% on delivering two warships to Indian Navy

The BSE Sensex index was up 330.76 points or 0.42% at 78372.35.

On BSE,1677 shares were trading in green, 2331 were trading in red and 156 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IREDA wins three awards at the 14th PSE Excellence Awards

Board of Garuda Construction and Engineering approves change in directorate

Indices pare some gains; European mrkt decline

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy bags order of Rs 1200 cr

Larsen & Toubro wins contract from Ministry of Defence

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story