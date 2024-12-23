Telecom stocks slide

Telecom stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Telecommunication index decreasing 7.86 points or 0.28% at 2839.18 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, Tejas Networks Ltd (down 2.03%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 2.02%),Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 1.82%),Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 1.3%),Bharti Hexacom Ltd (down 1.03%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indus Towers Ltd (down 0.82%), Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.67%), Optiemus Infracom Ltd (down 0.47%), HFCL Ltd (down 0.44%), and Route Mobile Ltd (down 0.38%).

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.54%), Tata Communications Ltd (up 0.42%), and ITI Ltd (up 0.32%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 274.66 or 0.5% at 54874.56.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 35.44 points or 0.22% at 15898.33.

The Nifty 50 index was up 117.4 points or 0.5% at 23704.900390625.

Also Read

The BSE Sensex index was up 330.76 points or 0.42% at 78372.35.

On BSE,1677 shares were trading in green, 2331 were trading in red and 156 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News