Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Information Technology stocks edge higher

Information Technology stocks edge higher

Image
Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Information Technology index increasing 679.4 points or 1.96% at 35413.82 at 09:38 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Mastek Ltd (up 11.69%), Moschip Technologies Ltd (up 10.78%),Netweb Technologies India Ltd (up 9.37%),3i Infotech Ltd (up 8.59%),Black Box Ltd (up 5.42%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were C.E. Info Systems Ltd (up 5.19%), R Systems International Ltd (up 5.04%), InfoBeans Technologies Ltd (up 4.94%), Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (up 4.91%), and Wipro Ltd (up 4.51%).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Control Print Ltd (down 6.76%), Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd (down 3.28%), and 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 2.99%) turned lower.

At 09:38 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 616.01 or 1.29% at 48309.82.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 91.56 points or 0.62% at 14891.36.

The Nifty 50 index was up 121.05 points or 0.53% at 22942.45.

The BSE Sensex index was up 357.49 points or 0.48% at 75432.

On BSE,2421 shares were trading in green, 587 were trading in red and 80 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks slide

63 Moons Technologies Ltd Spikes 3.17%

63 Moons Technologies Ltd Slips 2.86%

Information Technology stocks edge lower

Market drift higher; Nifty climbs above 22,900

Hero MotoCorp to acquire additional 2.2% stake in Ather Energy

Ashok Leyland Ltd Falls 0.62%

Sobha Ltd Spikes 5.12%

Great Eastern contracts to buy a 2013-built MR product tanker

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story