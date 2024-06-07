Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sobha Ltd Spikes 5.12%

Sobha Ltd Spikes 5.12%

Image
Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sobha Ltd has added 13.23% over last one month compared to 9.77% gain in BSE Realty index and 2.13% rise in the SENSEX

Sobha Ltd rose 5.12% today to trade at Rs 2059. The BSE Realty index is up 0.87% to quote at 8279.57. The index is up 9.77 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Macrotech Developers Ltd increased 2.63% and Swan Energy Ltd added 0.55% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 107.49 % over last one year compared to the 19.38% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Sobha Ltd has added 13.23% over last one month compared to 9.77% gain in BSE Realty index and 2.13% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2056 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 20010 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2093.35 on 27 May 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 521.8 on 26 Jun 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate shares rise

Real Estate shares gain

Adani Ports receives LoI for O&amp;M of container facility at Kolkata Port

Indoco Remedies receives USFDA approval for Canagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets

Muthoot Microfin enters into co-lending partnership with State Bank of India

Stock alert: ZEEL, Wipro, ICICI Bank, PB Fintech, Hero MotoCorp

Zen Tech delivers Anti-Drone System with Hard-Kill to Army Air Defence College

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story