Ashok Leyland Ltd Falls 0.62%

Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Ashok Leyland Ltd has added 13.05% over last one month compared to 7.71% gain in BSE Auto index and 2.13% rise in the SENSEX

Ashok Leyland Ltd lost 0.62% today to trade at Rs 224.35. The BSE Auto index is down 0.27% to quote at 55080.71. The index is up 7.71 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Eicher Motors Ltd decreased 0.61% and Bajaj Auto Ltd lost 0.55% on the day. The BSE Auto index went up 62.81 % over last one year compared to the 19.38% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 20231 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 16.13 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 237.9 on 03 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 150.15 on 07 Jun 2023.

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

