Information Technology stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Information Technology index increasing 479.32 points or 1.26% at 38586.59 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (up 4.41%), Moschip Technologies Ltd (up 4.2%),Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (up 2.44%),Coforge Ltd (up 2.4%),Sonata Software Ltd (up 2.03%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Persistent Systems Ltd (up 1.83%), HCL Technologies Ltd (up 1.71%), Infosys Ltd (up 1.66%), NELCO Ltd (up 1.59%), and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (up 1.39%).

On the other hand, Ramco Systems Ltd (down 3.7%), D-Link India Ltd (down 2.24%), and Subex Ltd (down 1.77%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 273.63 or 0.51% at 53715.56.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 62.95 points or 0.39% at 16070.55.

The Nifty 50 index was up 105.85 points or 0.44% at 24392.35.

The BSE Sensex index was up 358.21 points or 0.45% at 80345.01.

On BSE,2172 shares were trading in green, 983 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

