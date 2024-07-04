Hindalco Industries Ltd Spikes 1.79%

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Hindalco Industries Ltd has added 8.79% over last one month compared to 11.04% gain in BSE Metal index and 11.25% rise in the SENSEX

Hindalco Industries Ltd rose 1.79% today to trade at Rs 703.7. The BSE Metal index is up 0.89% to quote at 33849.41. The index is up 11.04 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, National Aluminium Company Ltd increased 1.29% and NMDC Ltd added 1.25% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 62.8 % over last one year compared to the 22.53% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindalco Industries Ltd has added 8.79% over last one month compared to 11.04% gain in BSE Metal index and 11.25% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 18117 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.59 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 714.85 on 03 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 417.15 on 06 Jul 2023.

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

