Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 183.03 points or 0.51% at 36041.13 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Intellect Design Arena Ltd (down 2.65%), Mastek Ltd (down 1.95%),Birlasoft Ltd (down 1.84%),Moschip Technologies Ltd (down 1.75%),3i Infotech Ltd (down 1.41%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd (down 1.35%), Tata Technologies Ltd (down 1.35%), Cigniti Technologies Ltd (down 1.23%), Persistent Systems Ltd (down 1.18%), and Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (down 1.13%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd (up 4.07%), eMudhra Ltd (up 3.96%), and Genesys International Corporation Ltd (up 3.17%) turned up.

At 13:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 59.01 or 0.08% at 74168.62.

The Nifty 50 index was down 24.4 points or 0.11% at 22490.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 185.86 points or 0.41% at 45989.83.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 39.77 points or 0.29% at 13854.57.

On BSE,2269 shares were trading in green, 1488 were trading in red and 125 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News