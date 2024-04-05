Home / Markets / Capital Market News / J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd gains for third consecutive session

J B Chemicals &amp; Pharmaceuticals Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 1720.25, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 69.52% in last one year as compared to a 27.83% spurt in NIFTY and a 56.69% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1720.25, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 22497.4. The Sensex is at 74196.71, down 0.04%. J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd has risen around 8.39% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19125.2, up 0.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 38126 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.34 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 52.15 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

