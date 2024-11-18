Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Information Technology index decreasing 907.06 points or 2.16% at 41171.79 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (down 13.54%), AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (down 4.75%),Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (down 3.11%),Mphasis Ltd (down 2.83%),Infosys Ltd (down 2.64%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were LTIMindtree Ltd (down 2.59%), Cigniti Technologies Ltd (down 2.48%), Wipro Ltd (down 2.42%), Tanla Platforms Ltd (down 2.09%), and Tata Technologies Ltd (down 1.89%).

On the other hand, Expleo Solutions Ltd (up 6.73%), Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd (up 4.23%), and Black Box Ltd (up 3.49%) turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 173.84 or 0.33% at 52208.14.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 1.94 points or 0.01% at 15244.12.

The Nifty 50 index was down 34.1 points or 0.14% at 23498.6.

The BSE Sensex index was down 202.72 points or 0.26% at 77377.59.

On BSE,1701 shares were trading in green, 2312 were trading in red and 162 were unchanged.

