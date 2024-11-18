Cipla Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Cipla Ltd is quoting at Rs 1478.6, down 1.41% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 18.56% in last one year as compared to a 19.08% rally in NIFTY and a 37.04% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Cipla Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1478.6, down 1.41% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 23452.35. The Sensex is at 77362.6, down 0.28%.Cipla Ltd has eased around 2.96% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Cipla Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21752, down 0.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 28.61 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

