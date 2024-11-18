ITC Ltd eases for fifth straight session

ITC Ltd is quoting at Rs 465.25, down 0.15% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 6.51% in last one year as compared to a 19.08% rally in NIFTY and a 6.6% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

ITC Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 465.25, down 0.15% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 23452.35. The Sensex is at 77362.6, down 0.28%.ITC Ltd has eased around 3.8% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which ITC Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 7.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55782.7, up 0.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 61.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 94.97 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 466.4, down 0.12% on the day. ITC Ltd jumped 6.51% in last one year as compared to a 19.08% rally in NIFTY and a 6.6% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 28.28 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

