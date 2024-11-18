Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 1526.05, down 0.5% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 94.35% in last one year as compared to a 19.08% rally in NIFTY and a 37.04% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1526.05, down 0.5% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 23452.35. The Sensex is at 77362.6, down 0.28%.Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has eased around 11.11% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21752, down 0.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.27 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1533.95, down 0.46% on the day. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd jumped 94.35% in last one year as compared to a 19.08% rally in NIFTY and a 37.04% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 26.72 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

