Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Information Technology index decreasing 555.57 points or 1.51% at 36217.79 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Subex Ltd (down 4.67%), Ramco Systems Ltd (down 4.42%),Magellanic Cloud Ltd (down 3.86%),LTIMindtree Ltd (down 3.34%),Tata Elxsi Ltd (down 3.31%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vakrangee Ltd (down 2.93%), Wipro Ltd (down 2.85%), Expleo Solutions Ltd (down 2.82%), Intellect Design Arena Ltd (down 2.77%), and Orient Technologies Ltd (down 2.46%).

On the other hand, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd (up 4.99%), Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 3.89%), and Ksolves India Ltd (up 2.34%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 68.5 or 0.15% at 46735.15.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 74.82 points or 0.52% at 14425.01.

The Nifty 50 index was down 105.4 points or 0.45% at 23486.55.

The BSE Sensex index was down 306.53 points or 0.39% at 77299.9.

On BSE,1646 shares were trading in green, 2246 were trading in red and 168 were unchanged.

