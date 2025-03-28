Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks edge lower

Image
Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Information Technology index decreasing 555.57 points or 1.51% at 36217.79 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Subex Ltd (down 4.67%), Ramco Systems Ltd (down 4.42%),Magellanic Cloud Ltd (down 3.86%),LTIMindtree Ltd (down 3.34%),Tata Elxsi Ltd (down 3.31%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vakrangee Ltd (down 2.93%), Wipro Ltd (down 2.85%), Expleo Solutions Ltd (down 2.82%), Intellect Design Arena Ltd (down 2.77%), and Orient Technologies Ltd (down 2.46%).

On the other hand, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd (up 4.99%), Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 3.89%), and Ksolves India Ltd (up 2.34%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 68.5 or 0.15% at 46735.15.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 74.82 points or 0.52% at 14425.01.

The Nifty 50 index was down 105.4 points or 0.45% at 23486.55.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty50 recovers to 23,600, Sensex in green at 77,660

Amid trade talks, India proposes tariff cuts on US farm imports: Report

Eden Gardens curator reverses his stance on pitch controversy with KKR

India's VC funding surges 40% in early 2025, defying global slowdown

Aster DM share price up 10% on heavy volume, nears 52-week high in weak mkt

The BSE Sensex index was down 306.53 points or 0.39% at 77299.9.

On BSE,1646 shares were trading in green, 2246 were trading in red and 168 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty below 23,600 level; realty shares under pressure

Board of Ambuja Cements approves change in directorate and CFO

RBI says limit for Ways and Means Advances for first half of FY26 will be Rs 1.5 lakh crore

IREDA secures JPY 26 billion ECB facility from SBI Tokyo

Barometers trade with moderate cuts; European mkt decline

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story