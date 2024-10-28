Information Technology stocks rise

Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Information Technology index increasing 63.73 points or 0.15% at 41790.77 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Genesys International Corporation Ltd (up 2.48%), R Systems International Ltd (up 0.93%),KPIT Technologies Ltd (up 0.87%),Expleo Solutions Ltd (up 0.69%),Infosys Ltd (up 0.69%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (up 0.67%), 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 0.66%), Persistent Systems Ltd (up 0.51%), Wipro Ltd (up 0.34%), and Tata Elxsi Ltd (up 0.25%).

On the other hand, Intellect Design Arena Ltd (down 4.6%), Control Print Ltd (down 4.08%), and Sasken Technologies Ltd (down 3.41%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 443.06 or 0.85% at 51892.6.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 25.79 points or 0.17% at 15599.52.

The Nifty 50 index was down 31.95 points or 0.13% at 24148.85.

The BSE Sensex index was up 239.17 points or 0.3% at 79641.46.

On BSE,1346 shares were trading in green, 1903 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

