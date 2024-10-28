Financials stocks edge higher

Financials stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Financial Services index increasing 91.38 points or 0.81% at 11432.71 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Financial Services index, Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd (up 12.44%), Bandhan Bank Ltd (up 8.88%),Yes Bank Ltd (up 8.25%),Summit Securities Ltd (up 6.22%),Shriram Finance Ltd (up 5.33%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were UTI Asset Management Company Ltd (up 4.52%), Bank of Baroda (up 3.24%), ICICI Bank Ltd (up 2.9%), SBFC Finance Ltd (up 2.55%), and Power Finance Corporation Ltd (up 2.13%).

On the other hand, SMC Global Securities Ltd (down 8.86%), CreditAccess Grameen Ltd (down 6.72%), and IDFC First Bank Ltd (down 4.78%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 443.06 or 0.85% at 51892.6.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 25.79 points or 0.17% at 15599.52.

The Nifty 50 index was down 31.95 points or 0.13% at 24148.85.

More From This Section

The BSE Sensex index was up 239.17 points or 0.3% at 79641.46.

On BSE,1346 shares were trading in green, 1903 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News