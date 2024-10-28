Rainbow Children's Medicare consolidated net profit rises 25.37% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.48% to Rs 417.46 crore

Net profit of Rainbow Children's Medicare rose 25.37% to Rs 78.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 62.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.48% to Rs 417.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 332.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.417.46332.6835.2335.34140.25112.05105.3585.2578.8762.91

