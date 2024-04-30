Home / Markets / Capital Market News / APL Apollo Tubes Ltd rises for third straight session

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 3:34 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 1578.15, up 1.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 31.55% in last one year as compared to a 25.34% jump in NIFTY and a 57.18% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1578.15, up 1.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 22746. The Sensex is at 74968.07, up 0.4%. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has gained around 4.98% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9268.8, down 0.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 78.76 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd spurts 3.94%, rises for third straight session

Volumes spurt at APL Apollo Tubes Ltd counter

Sensex gains 207 pts; metal shares shine; VIX rallies 3.72%

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd up for fifth session

Barometers extend gains, metal shares shine

Barometers trade with modest gains; PSU Bank shares advance

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd spurts 1.12%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd spurts 1.57%, up for five straight sessions

Muthoot Finance Ltd soars 0.13%, up for fifth straight session

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd up for five straight sessions

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story