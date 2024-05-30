Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maximus International consolidated net profit rises 102.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Maximus International consolidated net profit rises 102.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 48.02% to Rs 36.96 crore

Net profit of Maximus International rose 102.21% to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 48.02% to Rs 36.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.96% to Rs 7.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.11% to Rs 108.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 99.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales36.9624.97 48 108.8399.74 9 OPM %1.0014.46 -7.139.30 - PBDT3.301.76 88 9.799.17 7 PBT2.941.45 103 8.437.90 7 NP2.751.36 102 7.926.95 14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Maximus International consolidated net profit rises 44.38% in the December 2023 quarter

Maximus International Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Polylink Polymers (India) standalone net profit rises 102.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Jindal Poly Investment &amp; Finance Company consolidated net profit rises 102.06% in the December 2023 quarter

Hindustan Tin Works standalone net profit rises 102.28% in the December 2023 quarter

Hindustan Appliances consolidated net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2024 quarter

VCU Data Management reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Monind reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.56 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Polson standalone net profit declines 67.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Hisar Metal Industries standalone net profit rises 1.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 1:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story