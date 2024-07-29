Information Technology stocks slide

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Information Technology index decreasing 147.85 points or 0.35% at 41689 at 13:41 IST. Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Genesys International Corporation Ltd (down 4.26%), Accelya Solutions India Ltd (down 4.19%),Latent View Analytics Ltd (down 3.88%),Mphasis Ltd (down 3.47%),Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (down 2.5%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (down 2.5%), Cyient Ltd (down 2.23%), Ramco Systems Ltd (down 1.95%), D-Link India Ltd (down 1.93%), and Onward Technologies Ltd (down 1.63%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Black Box Ltd (up 4.99%), Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd (up 4.91%), and Expleo Solutions Ltd (up 4.07%) turned up.

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 677.99 or 1.25% at 54972.34.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 151.92 points or 0.93% at 16532.97.

The Nifty 50 index was up 30.95 points or 0.12% at 24865.8.

The BSE Sensex index was up 133.48 points or 0.16% at 81466.2.

On BSE,2425 shares were trading in green, 1548 were trading in red and 163 were unchanged.

