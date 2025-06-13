Infosys allots 59,314 equity shares under ESOP

Infosys has allotted 59,314 equity shares under the 2015 Incentive Compensation Plan and Infosys Expanded Stock Ownership Program 2019.

Consequently, effective from 13 June 2025, the issued and subscribed share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 20,77,13,63,140/- divided into 4,15,42,72,628 equity shares of face value of Rs 5/- each.

