Kernex Microsystems JV bags Kavach project worth Rs 311 cr

Kernex Microsystems (India) announced that Kernex- VRCC consortium has received letter of acceptances for the following project of Southern Railways, Chennai:

1. Provision of Kavach (Train Collision Avoidance System), in MAS-GDR, MAS-AJJ, AJJ-RU, Sections of Chennai Division in Southern Railway for Rs. 173.11 crore (Incl. GST@18%)

2. Provision of Kavach (Train Collision Avoidance System) along with Tower and 48 Fiber OFC as back bone network in ARAKKONAM (AJJ IN)-JOLARPETTAI (JTJ IN) Section of Chennai Division in Southern Railway for Rs. 137.92 Crores (Incl. GST@18%)

The Company is partner of the said Joint Venture with a share of 60%.

The accepted Bid costs for the projects are Rs. 311.03 crore (Incl. GST@J8%)