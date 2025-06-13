Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kernex Microsystems JV bags Kavach project worth Rs 311 cr

Kernex Microsystems JV bags Kavach project worth Rs 311 cr

Image
Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Kernex Microsystems (India) announced that Kernex- VRCC consortium has received letter of acceptances for the following project of Southern Railways, Chennai:

1. Provision of Kavach (Train Collision Avoidance System), in MAS-GDR, MAS-AJJ, AJJ-RU, Sections of Chennai Division in Southern Railway for Rs. 173.11 crore (Incl. GST@18%)

2. Provision of Kavach (Train Collision Avoidance System) along with Tower and 48 Fiber OFC as back bone network in ARAKKONAM (AJJ IN)-JOLARPETTAI (JTJ IN) Section of Chennai Division in Southern Railway for Rs. 137.92 Crores (Incl. GST@18%)

The Company is partner of the said Joint Venture with a share of 60%.

The accepted Bid costs for the projects are Rs. 311.03 crore (Incl. GST@J8%)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IndusInd Bank signs MoU with Enterprise Incubation Centre at IIM, Lucknow

Coal India sets up CIL Rajasthan Akshay Urja subsidiary for renewable energy

Jyoti Resins incorporates new WOS, Jyoti Social Welfare Foundation

Volumes soar at Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd counter

Indices trade in negative terrain; metal shares decline for 3rd day

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story