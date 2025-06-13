Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IndusInd Bank signs MoU with Enterprise Incubation Centre at IIM, Lucknow

IndusInd Bank signs MoU with Enterprise Incubation Centre at IIM, Lucknow

Image
Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
IndusInd Bank has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Enterprise Incubation Centre at Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIML-EIC) to empower startups through a combination of customized financial and innovation-led support solutions.

The MoU is a significant step towards encouraging a robust 'banking and beyond banking' ecosystem, promoting innovation and sustainable growth for startups across sectors and stages. It reflects IndusInd Bank's ongoing commitment to bolster the startup ecosystem and support their growing contribution to the Indian economy.

The MoU aims to support Indian startups across various stages and sectors by providing access to customized banking solutions, including cash management services, working capital support, and credit facilitiesenabling them to manage their financial operations with greater efficiency. In addition, startups will gain exclusive access to IndusInd Bank's extensive network and strategic ecosystem partnerships, helping them enhance visibility, attract investments, and concentrate on innovation and scalable growth.

As part of the collaboration, IndusInd Bank will conduct a series of workshops and knowledge sessions to build startup capabilities across key financial areas. These sessions will cover Basics of banking, Equity infusion, ESOP implications, Segment-based funding etc. Additionally, the Bank will offer operational support such as payroll and attendance management solutions to start ups as a part of the MoU.

The Bank will also facilitate co-sponsorship opportunities for startup-focused seminars and conclaves organized by IIML-EIC. The incubation centre will play a facilitative role by connecting startups to the Bank, sharing relevant details, and helping bridge access to the full range of services.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Coal India sets up CIL Rajasthan Akshay Urja subsidiary for renewable energy

Jyoti Resins incorporates new WOS, Jyoti Social Welfare Foundation

Volumes soar at Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd counter

Indices trade in negative terrain; metal shares decline for 3rd day

Crisil Ratings reaffirms 'A/A1+' ratings of Heranba Industries with 'stable' outlook

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story