Volumes soar at Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd counter

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd recorded volume of 182.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 33.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.39 lakh shares
Jubilant Pharmova Ltd, Shipping Corporation of India Ltd, Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd, Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 13 June 2025.
Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd recorded volume of 182.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 33.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.39 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.16% to Rs.764.90. Volumes stood at 3.52 lakh shares in the last session.
Jubilant Pharmova Ltd recorded volume of 62.95 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 29.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.12 lakh shares. The stock lost 2.70% to Rs.1,095.20. Volumes stood at 1.78 lakh shares in the last session.
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd witnessed volume of 717.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 51.34 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.48% to Rs.227.95. Volumes stood at 32.11 lakh shares in the last session.
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd notched up volume of 69.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.58 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.26% to Rs.997.00. Volumes stood at 6.26 lakh shares in the last session.
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd notched up volume of 11.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.44 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.11% to Rs.1,881.10. Volumes stood at 2.55 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app