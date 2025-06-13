Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jyoti Resins incorporates new WOS, Jyoti Social Welfare Foundation

Jyoti Resins incorporates new WOS, Jyoti Social Welfare Foundation

Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Jyoti Resins & Adhesives announced that it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) named Jyoti Social Welfare Foundation.

Jyoti Social Welfare Foundation has been established under Section 8 as a not-for-profit company. Its activities include education and coaching, healthcare and medical research, environmental and management training, CSR activities, and rural and agricultural development.

The subsidiary has been set up with an initial paid-up and authorized share capital of Rs 1 lakh, with Jyoti Resins & Adhesives holding 100% equity ownership in the entity. While the foundations operations are yet to commence.

Jyoti Resins and Adhesives is in the business of manufacturing high-grade synthetic wood adhesives with its EURO7000 brand. The company has a huge plant with the capacity of 2000 tons/month.

The company's standalone net profit rose 5.4% to Rs 19.78 crore on a 10.3% jump in net sales to Rs 78.61 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The counter shed 0.44% to Rs 1,349.55 on the BSE.

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

