Jyoti Resins incorporates new WOS, Jyoti Social Welfare Foundation

Jyoti Resins & Adhesives announced that it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) named Jyoti Social Welfare Foundation.Jyoti Social Welfare Foundation has been established under Section 8 as a not-for-profit company. Its activities include education and coaching, healthcare and medical research, environmental and management training, CSR activities, and rural and agricultural development.
The subsidiary has been set up with an initial paid-up and authorized share capital of Rs 1 lakh, with Jyoti Resins & Adhesives holding 100% equity ownership in the entity. While the foundations operations are yet to commence.
Jyoti Resins and Adhesives is in the business of manufacturing high-grade synthetic wood adhesives with its EURO7000 brand. The company has a huge plant with the capacity of 2000 tons/month.
The company's standalone net profit rose 5.4% to Rs 19.78 crore on a 10.3% jump in net sales to Rs 78.61 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
The counter shed 0.44% to Rs 1,349.55 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app