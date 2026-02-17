Delhivery climbs after joining hands with RIDEV to deploy 150 EVs across India

Delhivery jumped 3.07% to Rs 431.40 after the company announced a strategic partnership with electric mobility startup RIDEV (ANV Web Ventures) to deploy 150 high performance electric vehicles (EVs) across India over the next three months.

The company will deploy EVs across North East India, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, marking a significant step in the companys roadmap to scale green logistics.

The collaboration introduces a specialized "EV-as-a-Service" leasing model designed to accelerate the transition for Delhiverys delivery partners. By eliminating high upfront costs and technical barriers, the model ensures that the shift to an electrified last-mile ecosystem is both operationally seamless and financially lucrative for the gig workforce.

This partnership signals a move toward a nationwide, systematic replacement of traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. The initiative follows a successful pilot in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru, where the transition to RIDEVs electric two-wheelers resulted in the reduction of 4,260 Kg of CO2 and lowering daily operational costs for riders by more than 50%. Following the current rollout, a phased expansion is planned for major hubs, including Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, and Goa, aiming to eliminate tailpipe emissions and align with Indias PM E-DRIVE objectives for a cleaner transportation future. Prashant Gazipur, senior vice president of last mile operations at Delhivery, said, Electrification is a fundamental shift in our approach to last-mile logistics, our partnership with RIDEV is a transformative step in our journey toward sustainable last-mile operations. By providing our delivery partners with a low-friction entry into electric mobility, we are not only advancing our carbon neutrality goals but also significantly enhancing the economic well-being of our riders through reduced operational overheads,"

Manish Kumar Jain, founder, RIDEV, said, Integrating our tech-backed fleet into Delhiverys network accelerates the transition to green logistics while simplifying daily work for the gig economy, our platform allows riders to focus on performance while we manage the complexities of energy and maintenance. Delhivery is India's largest fully-integrated logistics services provider. With its nationwide network covering over 18,850 pin codes, the company provides a wide range of logistics services such as express parcel transportation, PTL freight, TL freight, cross-border, supply chain, and technology services. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 58.5% to Rs 39.61 crore on 17.9% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,804.99 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.