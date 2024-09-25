Nifty September futures trade at discount

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
NSE India VIX tumbled 7.37% to 12.41.

The Nifty September 2024 futures closed at 26,003, a discount of 1.15 points compared with the Nifty's closing 26,004.15 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 63.75 points or 0.25% to 26,004.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 7.37% to 12.41.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The September 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 September 2024.

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 4:21 PM IST

