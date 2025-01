Infosys consolidated net profit rises 11.46% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.58% to Rs 41764.00 crore

Net profit of Infosys rose 11.46% to Rs 6806.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6106.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 7.58% to Rs 41764.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 38821.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

