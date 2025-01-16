Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Decillion Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Decillion Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 4.00% to Rs 0.26 crore

Net loss of Decillion Finance reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 4.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.260.25 4 OPM %-134.6256.00 -PBDT-0.360.13 PL PBT-0.360.13 PL NP-0.300.09 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Plastiblends India standalone net profit rises 1.51% in the December 2024 quarter

Sanathnagar Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Infosys Q3 PAT rises 5% QoQ to Rs 6,806 cr; large deal TCV at $2.5 billion

Adani Group shares rally as Hindenburg Research announces closure

Nifty January futures trade at premium

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story