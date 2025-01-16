Plastiblends India standalone net profit rises 1.51% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.47% to Rs 184.37 croreNet profit of Plastiblends India rose 1.51% to Rs 6.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 6.47% to Rs 184.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 197.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales184.37197.12 -6 OPM %6.205.70 -PBDT13.1212.89 2 PBT9.249.02 2 NP6.716.61 2
