Plastiblends India standalone net profit rises 1.51% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.47% to Rs 184.37 crore

Net profit of Plastiblends India rose 1.51% to Rs 6.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 6.47% to Rs 184.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 197.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.184.37197.126.205.7013.1212.899.249.026.716.61

