Infosys Finacle collaborates with Qorus to host Banking Innovation Awards

Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys, and Qorus, a global association of banks and insurance companies, today announced their collaboration to host the 11th edition of the Qorus-Infosys Finacle Banking Innovation Awards.

The awards aim to recognize and celebrate the most innovative ideas and initiatives across the banking business from banks worldwide. The collaboration expands on the annual Qorus-Infosys Finacle Retail Banking Innovation Report, creating a holistic approach that encompasses the entire innovation lifecycle - from identification and evaluation to recognition and reporting of global banking advancements.

The 11th Edition of Qorus-Infosys Finacle Banking Innovation Awards accepted entries from banking and financial institutions worldwide across the following seven categories: Business Model Transformation Core Offering Innovation Future Workforce Neobanks & Fintech Players Operational Excellence Reimagining the Customer Experience Social, Sustainable & Responsible Banking

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

