Infosys launches ASSURE program to drive positive climate action

In collaboration with AEEE and IIHS

Infosys along with Alliance for an Energy Efficient Economy (AEEE), India's leading policy support and implementation organization catalyzing the responsible use of energy for a climate resilient and energy secure future, and Indian Institute for Human Settlements (IIHS), India's prospective institution of eminence and interdisciplinary national university focused on urbanization, today launched 'ASSURE' (Accelerating Sustainable and Super-efficient Real Estate), to decarbonize India's commercial building sector and cement the country's global leadership in climate action and sustainability. The program aims to realize 100 million sq. ft. of high-performance commercial buildings in India by 2030.

ASSURE is designed as the world's largest organized effort to implement high-performance buildings at scale. Bringing together experts, innovators, enterprises, and the government, it aims to provide technical assistance to lighthouse projects, ecosystem-wide capacity development, and demonstrate viability drawing inspiration from Infosys' campuses. In addition, ASSURE will help foster entrepreneurship, collaborate with government agencies to help create a supportive policy environment and engage with large financial institutions to implement high-performance commercial buildings.

Infosys is an early mover in setting and achieving ESG goals, advocating for responsible business over the decades. Infosys became carbon neutral in 2020, 30 years ahead of the timeline set by the Paris Agreement and has aggressively progressed commitments and efforts to realize its ESG 2030 vision, and transition to low-carbon operations

