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Infosys Ltd is quoting at Rs 1172.3, down 1.29% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 26.55% in last one year as compared to a 7.57% slide in NIFTY and a 25.98% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Infosys Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1172.3, down 1.29% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 23203.85. The Sensex is at 73757.04, up 0.32%.Infosys Ltd has eased around 0.4% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Infosys Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28653.55, down 1.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 61.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 168.46 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1174.5, down 0.94% on the day. Infosys Ltd tumbled 26.55% in last one year as compared to a 7.57% slide in NIFTY and a 25.98% fall in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 16.06 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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