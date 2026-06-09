HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1138.9, down 1.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 31.72% in last one year as compared to a 7.57% slide in NIFTY and a 25.98% fall in the Nifty IT index.

HCL Technologies Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1138.9, down 1.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 23203.85. The Sensex is at 73757.04, up 0.32%.HCL Technologies Ltd has lost around 4.69% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28653.55, down 1.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 36.38 lakh shares in last one month.