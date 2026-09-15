Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Infosys Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Infosys Ltd is quoting at Rs 1079.3, up 4.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 28.58% in last one year as compared to a 7.58% drop in NIFTY and a 17.5% drop in the Nifty IT index.

Infosys Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1079.3, up 4.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 23327.15. The Sensex is at 74671.32, down 0.15%. Infosys Ltd has slipped around 5.32% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Infosys Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28921.5, up 3.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 107.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 81.24 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1080.8, up 3.67% on the day. Infosys Ltd is down 28.58% in last one year as compared to a 7.58% drop in NIFTY and a 17.5% drop in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 13.53 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

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