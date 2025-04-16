Infosys partners with Spark New Zealand to boost digital and AI-Driven customer experiences

Infosys has announced a strategic agreement with Spark New Zealand (Spark), the country's largest telecommunications and digital services provider, to support the transformation of Spark's technology delivery model through digital innovation.

The collaboration will leverage Infosys Topaz, an AI-first services, solutions, and platforms powered by generative AI technologies, and Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions, and platforms designed to accelerate enterprises' cloud journeys. This partnership aims to reduce Sparks IT operating costs while enhancing its strategy of delivering AI-driven, digital customer experiences.

Under the collaboration, Infosys will provide its global DevOps and software engineering capabilities to help build, test, integrate, and deliver Spark's systems and applications, along with monitoring and support.

As part of the agreement, Infosys will contribute its global expertise in DevOps and software engineering to help build, test, integrate, and deliver Sparks systems and applications, as well as provide ongoing monitoring and support. Despite this collaboration, Spark will retain control over its IT assets, technology architecture strategy, product design, innovation roadmap, and business applications, with Infosys providing the global reach and technological expertise.

As part of the agreement, Infosys will also enhance its local workforce to complement its global operations and ensure that critical local support and expertise is retained in New Zealand.

Matt Bain, Data and Marketing Director, Spark, said, Infosys has collaborated with Spark for over 16 years, working alongside our local teams to support the applications that enable Spark to deliver new products and digital experiences for our customers. We are now building on this relationship to allow our teams to focus on our technology strategy and the product roadmaps that will grow our competitive advantage, while leveraging Infosys global scale to execute these plans quickly and efficiently and accessing Infosys investment in AI and innovation to enable us to keep delivering great experiences for our customers.

Raja Shah, EVP and Industry Head, Global Markets, Infosys, said, We are thrilled to deepen our longstanding collaboration with Spark and contribute to its ambitious digital transformation journey, leveraging Infosys Topaz and Infosys Cobalt. Our global capabilities and innovative solutions will aim to deliver significant cost efficiencies, and over time we will work together to enhance customer experience through AI-driven insights and automation. This collaboration underscores our commitment to driving impactful change and supporting Spark in achieving its strategic goals.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. The IT major reported a 4.61% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,806 crore on a 1.89% increase in revenues to Rs 41,764 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q2 FY25.

The counter slipped 1.52% to Rs 1,405.60 on the BSE.

