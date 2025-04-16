Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Go Digit General Insurance Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Go Digit General Insurance Ltd counter

Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Go Digit General Insurance Ltd clocked volume of 15.08 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 53.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28164 shares

JBM Auto Ltd, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Ltd, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 April 2025.

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd clocked volume of 15.08 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 53.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28164 shares. The stock gained 2.13% to Rs.295.25. Volumes stood at 23865 shares in the last session.

JBM Auto Ltd recorded volume of 6.47 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 16.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 39013 shares. The stock gained 10.81% to Rs.693.60. Volumes stood at 41294 shares in the last session.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd clocked volume of 1.86 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29520 shares. The stock gained 4.83% to Rs.595.00. Volumes stood at 62132 shares in the last session.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd clocked volume of 54890 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12258 shares. The stock lost 4.77% to Rs.1,253.15. Volumes stood at 4853 shares in the last session.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd recorded volume of 73199 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16453 shares. The stock lost 1.29% to Rs.1,357.70. Volumes stood at 8337 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

