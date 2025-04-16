Landmark Cars rises after revenue climbs 17% YoY to Rs 1,525 cr in Q4

Landmark Cars added 2.85% to Rs 428.05 after the company's total revenue from operations jumped 17.31% to Rs 1,525 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,300 crore in Q4 FY24.

During the quarter, revenue from after-sales service and spare parts and others aggregated to Rs 246 crore (up 10.81% YoY), Vehicle sales revenue amounted to Rs 1,257 crore (up 21.10% YoY) and earnings from sales of Pre-owned vehicle (including commission) added up to Rs 22 crore (down 45% YoY).

Deliveries began for multiple new models which were unveiled during the previous quarter. Notably amongst them, the new Mahindra BE6, XEV 9E and the BYD Sealion 7 started deliveries towards the end of March25, the company stated in exchange filing.

The company said that once the operations stabilize, it expects the service business to go back to its historic growth rate. The operations for Mercedes-Benz Patna (Sales and Service) and the workshop for Kia Hyderabad will be operational in Q1FY26.

In FY25, the companys revenue from operations jumped 20.86% to Rs 5,626 crore as compared with Rs 4,655 crore in FY24. The company has opened 9 new workshops in FY25.

Landmark Cars is the leading premium automotive retail business in India with dealerships for Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen, BYD, Renault, Mahindra & Mahindra, KIA and MG Motors. The company has its presence across the automotive retail value chain, including sales of new vehicles, after-sales service and repairs, sales of pre-owned passenger vehicles and facilitation of the sales of third party financial and insurance products.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 37.7% to Rs 11.36 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 18.24 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales jumped 24.6% YoY to Rs 1,195.03 crore during the quarter ended 31st December 2024.

