Infosys Q1 PAT drops 20% QoQ to Rs 6,374 cr; revises FY25 revenue guidance to 3%-4%

Infosys's consolidated net profit declined 20.08% to Rs 6,374 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 7,975 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 3.67% QoQ to Rs 39,315 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 3.67% QoQ to Rs 39,315 crore in Q1 FY25. Year-on-year basis, the companys net profit jumped 7.22% and revenue increased by 3.64% in the quarter ended 31 March 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Profit before tax stood at Rs 9,021 crore in Q1 FY25, down 11.9% and up 7.88%. Constant currency revenue grew 2.5% YoY in the June quarter. Operating margin stood at 21.1%, up 0.3 YoY in Q1 FY25. In dollar terms, the IT firm reported revenue of $ 4,714 million, up 2.1% YoY and 3.3% QoQ in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

The total contract value (TCV) of large deal wins was $ 4.1 billion in Q1 FY25, with net new of 57.6%.

The companys total clients stood at 1,867 as on 30 June 2024 as compared with 1,883 clients as on 30 June 2023.

Total headcount as on 30 June 2024 was 3,15,332. Last twelve months IT services attrition rate slipped to 12.7% as of 30 June 2024 as compared with 17.3% as of 30 June 2023 and 12.6% as on 31 March 2024.

In terms of guidance, the company has revised its FY25 revenue guidance to 3% - 4% in constant currency and operating margin guidance at 20%-22%.

The company has completed the acquisition of in-tech, a leading Engineering R&D services provider focused on German automotive industry. The entire shareholding in in-tech Group India Private, a step-down subsidiary of in-tech Holding GmbH, will be acquired by the company.

Headquartered in Germany, in-tech, is one of the fastest growing Engineering R&D services providers that shapes digitization in the automotive, rail transport and smart industry sectors. In-tech develops solutions in e-mobility, connected and autonomous driving, electric vehicles, off-road vehicles and railroad.

Salil Parekh, chief executive officer and managing director, said, We had an excellent start to FY25 with strong and broad-based growth, operating margin expansion, robust large deals, and highest ever cash generation. This is a testimony to our differentiated service offerings, enormous client trust, and relentless execution. With our focused approach for generative AI for enterprises working with their data sets on a cloud foundation, we have strong traction with our clients. This is building on our Topaz and Cobalt capabilities.

Jayesh Sanghrajka, CFO, said, Our relentless drive on cost optimization through Project Maximus, a comprehensive margin expansion program, is reflected in the all-round improvement in key operating metrices leading to 1.0% growth in operating margin in Q1. We had the highest ever FCF generation at $1.1 bn and ROE increased to 33.6% due to higher payouts to investors.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.

The counter advanced 1.93% to ends at Rs 1,759.15 on Thursday, 18 July 2024.

