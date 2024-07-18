Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Australian Markets End Lower From All Time High

Australian Markets End Lower From All Time High

Image
Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Australian markets fell from a record high reached in the previous session as data showed employment jumped beyond expectations in June, sparking fears of rate hikes.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.27 percent to 8,036.50, with banks and tech stocks pacing the declines. The broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.37 percent lower at 8,272.70.

Australia's unemployment rate rose slightly in June despite a sharp increase in employment, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The jobless rate rose slightly to a seasonally adjusted 4.1 percent in June, while it was expected to remain unchanged at 4.0 percent.

Employment increased by 50,200 in June, much bigger than economists' forecast of 20,000.

The participation rate came in at 66.9 percent in June, up from 66.8 percent in May. Further, the employment-to-population ratio rose by 0.1 percentage point to 64.2 percent, data showed.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: Infosys beats Q1 revenue estimates, net profit up at Rs 6,368 crore

Vedanta's QIP receives bids for Rs 23,000 cr against offer of Rs 8,000 cr

Tata Communications Q1FY25 results: Revenue rises 18% to Rs 5,633 cr

22-year-old Youtuber earned 35 lakh a month, Ashneer's reaction goes viral

Market Highlights, July 18: IT stocks drive benchmarks to record; Sensex tops 81k, Nifty at 24,800

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 3:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story