Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese Markets Tumble, Nikkei Down 2.36%

Japanese Markets Tumble, Nikkei Down 2.36%

Image
Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Asian stocks fell broadly on Thursday as tech shares came under heavy selling pressure on signs of worsening trade tensions between the China and the United States.

Japanese markets tumbled amid a sell-off in the tech sector. Also, the yen's strengthening against the dollar dragged export-oriented issues.

The Nikkei average slumped 2.36 percent to 40,126.35 while the broader Topix index fell 1.60 percent to 2,868.63.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Tokyo Electron, which ships advanced semiconductor technology to China, plunged 8.8 percent. Screen Holdings lost 8.4 percent, Advantest gave up 4.9 percent and SoftBank Group shed 6.1 percent.

Japan posted a merchandise trade surplus of 224.038 billion yen in June, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.

Exports were up 5.4 percent on year at 9.208 trillion yen, shy of forecasts for an increase of 6.4 percent and down from 13.5 percent in the previous month.

Imports rose an annual 3.2 percent to 8.984 trillion yen versus expectation for a gain of 9.3 percent and down from 9.5 percent a month earlier.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: Infosys beats Q1 revenue estimates, net profit up at Rs 6,368 crore

Vedanta's QIP receives bids for Rs 23,000 cr against offer of Rs 8,000 cr

Tata Communications Q1FY25 results: Revenue rises 18% to Rs 5,633 cr

22-year-old Youtuber earned 35 lakh a month, Ashneer's reaction goes viral

Market Highlights, July 18: IT stocks drive benchmarks to record; Sensex tops 81k, Nifty at 24,800

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 3:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story