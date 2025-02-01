Infrastructure stocks rally following FM's PPP project announcement

Shares of infrastructure stocks surged following the Finance Minister's announced three-year plan for PPP projects, interest-free loans for Capex, and incentives for reforms.

Power Mech Projects (up 5.12%), GPT Infraprojects (up 4.77%), KEC International (up 6.15%), H.G. Infra Engineering (up 1.65%), Afcons Infrastructure (up 1.37%), SEPC (up 1.46%), Indian Hume Pipe (up 3.54%), and PSP Projects (up 1.10%) edged higher.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced that each infrastructure ministry will present a three-year list of public-private partnership (PPP) projects. She also stated that there will be Rs 1.5 lakh crore in interest-free loans for capital expenditure (capex) and incentives for reforms.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is currently presenting the Union Budget 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha today, marking the Modi government's second budget in its third term. This will be Sitharamans eighth consecutive budget since 2019.

The budget session will take place in two phases: the first part runs until February 13, while the second session will be held from 10 March 2025 to 04 April 2025.

