Food Processing stocks soar following FM's announcement of Bihar Institute and national manufacturing mission

Shares of food processing stocks surged following FM's announced the establishment of a food processing institute in Bihar and highlights the National Manufacturing Mission to boost 'Make in India'.

Tata Consumer Products (1.20%), Varun Beverages (up 1.57%), Tanvi Foods (up 2.96%), Parag Milk Foods (up 1.17%), Heritage Foods (up 1.02%), Sarveshwar Foods (up 1%), Mahaan Foods (up 3.40%), and Kohinoor Foods (up 1.02%) added.

On Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that an institute will be set up in Bihar for food processing. She also highlighted the National Manufacturing Mission, aimed at further promoting the "Make in India" initiative.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is currently presenting the Union Budget 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha today, marking the Modi government's second budget in its third term. This will be Sitharamans eighth consecutive budget since 2019.

The budget session will take place in two phases: the first part runs until February 13, while the second session will be held from 10 March 2025 to 04 April 2025.

