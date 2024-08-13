Ingersoll-Rand (India) standalone net profit rises 15.13% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.34% to Rs 317.74 crore

Net profit of Ingersoll-Rand (India) rose 15.13% to Rs 61.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 53.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.34% to Rs 317.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 304.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.317.74304.5326.0723.4587.8176.6883.2972.3361.8653.73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp