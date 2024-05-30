Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Innova Captab consolidated net profit rises 66.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Innova Captab consolidated net profit rises 66.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.00% to Rs 262.63 crore

Net profit of Innova Captab rose 66.49% to Rs 28.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.00% to Rs 262.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 240.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.85% to Rs 94.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.72% to Rs 1081.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 926.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales262.63240.95 9 1081.31926.38 17 OPM %14.5011.12 -14.2812.27 - PBDT42.9524.19 78 145.49102.87 41 PBT39.5521.25 86 129.5391.80 41 NP28.7217.25 66 94.3567.95 39

