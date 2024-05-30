Innova Captab consolidated net profit rises 66.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.00% to Rs 262.63 crore

Net profit of Innova Captab rose 66.49% to Rs 28.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.00% to Rs 262.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 240.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.85% to Rs 94.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.72% to Rs 1081.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 926.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

262.63240.951081.31926.3814.5011.1214.2812.2742.9524.19145.49102.8739.5521.25129.5391.8028.7217.2594.3567.95

