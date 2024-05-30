Innova Captab consolidated net profit rises 66.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.00% to Rs 262.63 croreNet profit of Innova Captab rose 66.49% to Rs 28.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.00% to Rs 262.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 240.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 38.85% to Rs 94.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.72% to Rs 1081.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 926.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News