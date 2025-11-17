Innovana Thinklabs consolidated net profit rises 16.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 43.19% to Rs 32.72 crore

Net profit of Innovana Thinklabs rose 16.42% to Rs 12.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 43.19% to Rs 32.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.32.7222.8543.4653.8317.6716.1015.3213.9712.6910.90

