MBL Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 67.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 52.08% to Rs 50.11 crore

Net profit of MBL Infrastructure declined 67.83% to Rs 7.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 52.08% to Rs 50.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 32.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.50.1132.95-41.45-107.503.15-2.06-9.30-16.467.6623.81

