SEPC consolidated net profit rises 262.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of SEPC rose 262.45% to Rs 8.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 38.85% to Rs 237.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 170.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.237.42170.994.454.4912.248.1910.806.898.302.29

