Sonal Mercantile consolidated net profit declines 1.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.94% to Rs 9.79 crore

Net profit of Sonal Mercantile declined 1.93% to Rs 7.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.94% to Rs 9.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

