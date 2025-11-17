Speciality Restaurants consolidated net profit rises 70.74% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.55% to Rs 116.44 crore

Net profit of Speciality Restaurants rose 70.74% to Rs 4.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.55% to Rs 116.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 104.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.116.44104.3816.5614.6719.1815.425.543.624.612.70

