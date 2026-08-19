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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Innovana Thinklabs Ltd Spikes 17.16%

Innovana Thinklabs Ltd has added 7.19% over last one month compared to 4.1% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 0.63% drop in the SENSEX

Innovana Thinklabs Ltd rose 17.16% today to trade at Rs 355. The BSE Information Technology index is up 0.67% to quote at 29300.6. The index is up 4.1 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd increased 13.96% and NINtec Systems Ltd added 4.96% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 14.18 % over last one year compared to the 5.42% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Innovana Thinklabs Ltd has added 7.19% over last one month compared to 4.1% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 0.63% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 304 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 562 on 11 Sep 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 295 on 09 Jun 2026.

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First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

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