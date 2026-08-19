Innovana Thinklabs Ltd has added 7.19% over last one month compared to 4.1% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 0.63% drop in the SENSEX

Innovana Thinklabs Ltd rose 17.16% today to trade at Rs 355. The BSE Information Technology index is up 0.67% to quote at 29300.6. The index is up 4.1 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd increased 13.96% and NINtec Systems Ltd added 4.96% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 14.18 % over last one year compared to the 5.42% fall in benchmark SENSEX.